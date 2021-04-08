April 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, April 8. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll kick off Thursday with sunshine but wrap-around clouds will move across parts of Region 8 by afternoon.
This will create a spread in today’s temperatures from 60 to the north and near 70 south.
It’ll also feel just as windy as yesterday with gusts approaching 35mph.
Our next chance of rain arrives with a cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. In fact, a couple storms may produce severe wind and hail once again.
We’ll salvage most of the weekend as sunshine warms us into the low 70s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Like others in the area, a Region 8 pharmacy has an abundance of the COVID-19 vaccine, they just need patients.
An unexpected consequence of the pandemic: More teachers leaving the profession and fewer applying for their jobs.
As the murder trial of a former police officer continues, a Region 8 police chief weighs in on how the case ha changed him and his force.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
