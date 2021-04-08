Arkansas reports 244 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas reported 244 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began now totals 331,505. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 47 to 1,649.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,660, and hospitalizations decreased by two to 150. Officials say more than 27,000 additional vaccine doses were administered.
About 1.3 million of 1.9 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.
