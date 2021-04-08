8 Arkansas softball to host #3 Alabama this weekend

The Razorbacks have been on a power surge this season, totaling 69 home runs to lead the SEC and rank second nationally. Burnside leads the team with 20 homers, which leads the SEC and ranks second in the country behind Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (22). Malkin has added 13 homers, fourth-best in the SEC and 11th nationally. Gibson has hit 11 homers to rank sixth in the SEC and 20th nationally. The Razorbacks are one of two teams in the country (Oklahoma) that have three or more players with 10 or more homers. Infielder Keely Huffine has hit five total homers, including four from the nine-spot in the order.