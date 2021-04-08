Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to Regional Final at NCAA Championship

A-State took the first game 245-205, but the Aggies took the next three games (193-165, 204-179, 170-165) putting the Red Wolves on the brink of defeat. A-State took the fifth game 211-192 to stay alive and despite two opens in the frame edged the Aggies 210-182 forcing game seven. The Red Wolves rolled to an impressive 215-166 margin in game seven to clinch the spot in the Region 3 bracket championship match.