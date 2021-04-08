Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to Regional Final at NCAA Championship

Making its 13th consecutive NCAA Championship appearance, the Arkansas State bowling team went 2-0 in regional play Wednesday to secure a spot in the NCAA Collegiate Bowling Championship Region 3 final Thursday afternoon at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. The Red Wolves opened with a sweep of Delaware State and rallied past No. 3 overall seed North Carolina A&T to finish the day 2-0. A-State defeated Delaware State 1,049-845 in traditional play and then topped the Hornets 991-911 in the 5-game Baker.
North Carolina A&T jumped ahead of A-State with a 1,061-874 total in traditional play to force the Red Wolves to comeback. A-State answered in the 5-game Baker winning by a total of 974-857 setting up a decisive Baker best-of-seven series.
A-State took the first game 245-205, but the Aggies took the next three games (193-165, 204-179, 170-165) putting the Red Wolves on the brink of defeat. A-State took the fifth game 211-192 to stay alive and despite two opens in the frame edged the Aggies 210-182 forcing game seven. The Red Wolves rolled to an impressive 215-166 margin in game seven to clinch the spot in the Region 3 bracket championship match.
North Carolina A&T faces Delaware State at 9 a.m. (CT) Thursday with the winner meeting A-State in the regional championship match at 3 p.m. (CT). If needed, A-State would bowl again immediately after in a best-of-seven Baker series to decide which team will advance to the final four. All matches on Thursday will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
