Child Abuse Prevention month recognized in city and county

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day signed a proclamation Wednesday, recognizing the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Mayor Copenhaver and Judge Day were joined alongside officials with CASA of the 2nd Judicial District, The NEA Children’s Advocacy Center, and Hope Found of NEA, Inc.
Judge Day says that raising awareness for child abuse is important, so people can recognize the signs and know what resources they can use to help children who are dealing with abuse.
“If you don’t take care of these kids now, studies show that the issues that they develop over their life just manifest and makes it very hard for them to be good, productive citizens,” the county judge said.
Judge Day mentioned CASA and other agencies have seen an uptick in child abuse cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Pinwheels for prevention and signs have also been placed in front of the courthouse in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
