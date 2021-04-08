Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:23 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:15 p.m., Thursday, April 8, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 331,704 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 260,206 confirmed cases
    • 71,498 probable cases
  • 324,287 recoveries
  • 1,707 active cases
    • 1,151 confirmed active cases
    • 556 probable active cases
  • 5,662 total deaths
    • 4,512 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,150 deaths among probable cases
  • 141 currently hospitalized
    • 62 in ICU
    • 23 on ventilators
  • 3,427,921 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,083,199 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, April 8:

  1. Pulaski: 31
  2. Washington: 26
  3. Benton: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,103 43 2,958 102 20,808
Clay 1,723 2 1,671 50 18,024
Cleburne 1,950 7 1,869 73 22,365
Craighead 13,129 68 12,884 176 118,713
Crittenden 5,908 50 5,760 96 42,086
Cross 1,930 12 1,869 49 16,360
Greene 6,041 42 5,923 75 48,457
Independence 3,726 13 3,592 121 41,355
Jackson 3,210 6 3,165 38 27,036
Lawrence 2,073 5 2,025 43 15,019
Mississippi 5,772 24 5,642 106 40,702
Poinsett 3,121 10 3,035 76 27,246
Randolph 2,069 17 2,005 47 19,960
St. Francis 3,533 30 3,462 41 30,810
Sharp 1,555 8 1,502 45 17,281
Stone 983 0 953 30 11,939
White 7,859 67 7,672 118 53,076
Woodruff 640 8 620 12 8,435

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

