Fire department awarded rare life-saving distinction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to fighting fires, the Trumann Fire Department has earned a rare license to save lives.
The Arkansas Department of Health recently awarded the TFD its Advanced Response Service EMS Service license.
According to a Thursday news release shared on social media, only 10 such services exist in the state.
What makes it even rarer, Trumann is one of just five services that are exclusively fire department based, with no ambulances.
With the license, which followed what the TFD called a “multi-year process,” they will be able to provide:
- Paramedic-level advanced life support medical care when one of its two volunteer paramedics are able to respond to calls,
- Improved training for all of its first responders, &
- Evidence-based care tailored specifically to the needs of the community
The department thanked Mayor Barbara Lewallen, the city council, and Fire Chief Revis Kemper for helping it achieve this goal.
