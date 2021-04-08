Mississippi County site could provide dividends for future

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A 130-acre location in Mississippi County has completed certification for a “Select Site” program as officials there hope the site is selected for future economic growth.
Officials with Entergy Arkansas and Mississippi County Economic Development announced Thursday that the certification has been done for the Osceola Driver 130 industrial site. The site is near I-55, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and the Mississippi River.
Officials said the program helps create sites for high-tech, manufacturing and distribution projects around the state.
Clif Chitwood, an official with Mississippi County Economic Development, said the site provides a key opportunity for the county and a future business.
“The timeline for responding to prospects has shortened significantly and going through the certification process helps to ensure that we have the site information necessary to respond quickly to inquiries,” Chitwood said. “This site is well-suited for a manufacturer who wants to move products across the country or across the world, and the additional marketing that comes with certification provides our site with an advantage that not many in the state have.”
The Mississippi County site is one of several NEA locations in the program, including sites in Newport and West Memphis.
