Poinsett County Tornado: One year later

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday, April 8, marks one year since a tornado touched down just north of Harrisburg.
Packing 125 mile an hour winds, the EF-2 twister damaged dozens of businesses and homes.
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies spent the night going door-to-door, searching for victims and checking on residents.
Like the March 28 tornado that hit Jonesboro, there were injuries but no fatalities.
Tonight on Region 8 News at 5, 6 and 10, Logan Whaley returns to Poinsett County to see how things have changed in the last year, and how the storm changed the people who live there.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.