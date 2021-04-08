Seven arrested after Osceola drug search

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A drug search this week uncovered meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and nearly $3,400 in cash, leading to the arrests of seven people.
According to a media release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Drug Task Force, the department’s Street Crimes Unit and Osceola police went to a home in the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Osceola April 5.
Deputies found nearly 38 grams of meth, 11 grams of marijuana, digital scales, a measuring ladle, electric vacuum sealer, baggies, pipes and cash.
Arrested in the case were:
- Jerrit L. Batey, 36, Bruceton, Tenn. - criminal mischief-1st property over $500 (out of state felony warrant).
- Allen Hardee, 33, Osceola - possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Brittney Hedge, 26, Jackson, Tenn. - possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
- Charles Jackson, 51, Huntington, Tenn. - possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Heather Ford, 45, Huntington, Tenn. - possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana.
- Alia Noah, 31, Huntington, Tenn. - possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Jesus Zeferino Guerrero Hernandez, 27, Osceola - possession of an instrument of a crime (misdemeanor)
A $100,000 was set for Hardee, Jackson and Noah, while a $50,000 bond was set for Hedge and Ford.
