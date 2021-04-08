St. Bernards partners with ASUN to provide work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare is partnering with Arkansas State University-Newport to help people without a job and dealing with poverty.
A news release from St. Bernards says the partnership looks to increase the workforce by preparing workers in manufacturing, hospitality and allied health industries through the Arkansas Delta Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities.
Participants in the program will earn $100 a week while going through a free five-week course at ASUN.
Those who graduate will work in St. Bernards Nutritional Services or Environmental Services department.
According to St. Bernards Vice President of Human Resources, Lori Smith, ASUN will gather program candidates through Goodwill Industries International, Inc., while including visits to low-income neighborhoods in Jonesboro and Trumann.
“St. Bernards believes in breaking poverty cycles that have plagued our region for far too long,” Smith said. “As the largest employer in our region, we’re always looking to provide gainful opportunities where they may not have existed.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.