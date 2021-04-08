Storm damage reported near Tyronza

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm brought heavy rains into Region 8 Wednesday evening, with reports of minor damage in Poinsett County.
Power lines were reported down south of Tyronza, with possibly some structure damage to homes just north of town.
The National Weather Service reported siding missing from homes, with windows knocked out by a picnic table.
Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 900 people were without power Wednesday in the state, with sporadic outages reported in Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, Sharp and White counties.
Craighead Electric also reported sporadic outages in Poinsett County as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
