Utility company urges caution when using 3rd party payment apps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With some payments arriving late, one local utility company suggests customers might want to pull the plug on third-party apps to pay their bills.
Paragould Light Water and Cable announced Thursday that more customers are using third-party online payment platforms instead of banks to pay their monthly bills.
“While most of these third-party platforms seem to be legit, some are taking up to three weeks to get a payment to PLWC via a paper check,” according to a news release shared on social media.
Payments arriving well after their due date could result in a disconnection of services.
Instead, PLWC recommends customers pay online at Paragould.com or use their local bank’s bill pay portal.
“Keep in mind these funds are not transferred to PLWC electronically,” the release cautioned. “A paper check is sent to PLWC, so please allow time for mailing.”
For more information, call 870-239-7700.
