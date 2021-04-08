Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in Region 8:
Batesville:
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Batesville April 13. The clinic will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Batesville High School gym, at 1 Pioneer Drive. All Arkansans ages 18 and up are eligible to participate. NYITCOM will be administering the Moderna vaccine, and the people who attend the event will be required to return on May 11 for their second dose. The follow-up event will also be held in the Batesville High School gym. Insurance is not required, and vaccines are free to those eligible due to a grant NYITCOM received from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.
Black River Area Development Corporation:
- BRAD will offer free transportation to COVID-19 appointments inside the city limits of Corning, Hoxie, Pocahontas, and Walnut Ridge. To schedule a ride, call 870-892-4547 or 888-723-4640. Bus fares will be paid by BRAD CSBG
Blytheville:
- The Arkansas Department of Health will hold a vaccine clinic at the Mississippi County Health Unit, 1299 N. 10th Street, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on Monday, April 5.
Jonesboro:
- Walk-in vaccine clinic at NEA Baptist Main Clinic building, 4802 East Johnson, and at select primary clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For vaccines at the main clinic building, enter the main clinic entrance and ask to be directed to the proper location.
- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on April 13 at the Craighead County Health Unit, 611 East Washington Avenue in Jonesboro. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the vaccine will be available for no out-of-pocket expense to eligible Arkansas residents. People need to bring an insurance card if they have one.
- St. Bernards is offering free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to all NEA residents over the age of 16. Happens on Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It will take place at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., and walk-ins do not need an appointment during those hours. Those under 18 must have a signed consent form from a legal guardian. Click here to get the vaccine consent form.
Pemiscot County, Missouri:
- The Pemiscot County Health Center will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on April 13. This clinic will be opened for all tiers.
Paragould:
- AMMC Family Practice is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13, from 10 A.M. - 3 P.M. This clinic is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you would like to reserve your vaccine, call (870) 205-2000.
Pocahontas:
- Pocahontas Medical Clinic, 2901 Medical Center Drive, has started vaccination clinics beginning March 25 for patients that fall under Phase 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C. Moderna vaccines will be given so patients will need to be prepared for a second dose in 28 days. Due to supply, vaccines are given by appointment only by calling 870-892-4467.
- On Monday, April 5, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Black River Technical College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The Randolph County Health Unit will be receiving 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which it will administer on April 5. In accordance with the Governor’s new recommendation, the vaccine will be available to anyone 18 and older. The clinic will be held in the Randolph County Development Center at 1410 Highway 304 East, Pocahontas, AR, 72455. For more information, call 1-800-803-7847.
Arkansans 16-years-old and older are eligible for the vaccine as of March 30.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
On Thursday, March 11, Walmart announced many of its stores in the area have begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
For a list of pharmacies throughout the state now accepting appointments, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.
