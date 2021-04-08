Vehicle crashes into 3 motorcycles, killing rider

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others were injured when police say a vehicle crashed head-on into three motorcycles.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, on State Highway 56 in Violet Hill.
Phillip Gillihan, 30, of Melbourne was westbound when his 2006 Dodge crossed the center line and struck three Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Gillihan and two of the motorcyclists, 62-year-old John Milton of Heber Springs and 65-year-old Dwayne Woods of Denver, Colorado, suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals in Memphis and Little Rock.
Another motorcyclist, 47-year-old Michall Morris of Heber Springs, was killed.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.
