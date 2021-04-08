What you need to know: Laminating your COVID-19 vaccination card

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, you’ve probably been told to keep your vaccination card in a safe place.
Some people are considering laminating them, but there are a few things to consider first.
“It is something that’s been occurring in the last week or so a little more often,” said Nick Slinkard with Cape Blue Print.
Slinkard said more people are coming in to laminate their vaccination cards.
“We have no idea with these vaccine cards coming out what the requirements are going to be for travel or anything like that,” he said.
Leaders with International airlines say a vaccine passport could open up travel, and give confidence to governments and passengers.
Right now there is no requirement for domestic travel.
Pharmacist Catherine Heaton said before you laminate your card, wait until you get the second dose of the vaccine if you’re getting Pfizer or Moderna.
“You want to make sure all of your information is correct. So, your name, your birthdates on there. I would take a picture of it before you get it laminated, we don’t know the heat may you know smudge the ink or something like that,” Heaton said.
To avoid that problem, Slinkard scans the vaccination cards and laminates those instead of laminating the original copy.
“The original copies are too big for a wallet or purse anyway, so what we do is we shrink that and fit it to a credit card size and then we print it on a separate piece of paper from the original,” Slinkard said.
Heaton suggested taking a photo of the card before laminating it, but you should think twice before posting it online.
“Your birthdates on that card, so you’re just kind of giving out your information, so I don’t really like posting that kind of stuff on Facebook,” she said.
If your card gets lost or becomes impossible to read, the CDC recommends you contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.
