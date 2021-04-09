A-State senior Babette Vandeput named SBC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Following her second straight victory and a personal-best performance in the discus throw, Arkansas State’s Babette Vandeput has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Vandeput earned the honor after throwing a career-best 53.75m (176-4.0) to win the women’s discus throw on Saturday at the UAB Spring Invite. The senior improved on her previous best of 51.76m (169-10.0), set at the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in Jonesboro, by nearly two full meters and moved up to third all-time in A-State history in the event.
The Genk, Belgium, native’s mark currently leads the Sun Belt and ranks 15th in the NCAA West Region, as well as 22nd among Division I athletes. Internationally, Vandeput’s throw is 30th among European athletes.
Led by Vandeput, A-State’s women rank ninth in the discus throw in this week’s USTFCCCA #EventSquad with an average of 48.92m (160-6.0).
Vandeput and several A-State athletes will next travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Spec Towns Invitational, hosted by Georgia on Friday and Saturday. Others will compete on Saturday at the Little Rock Open, while some will compete in the Wichita State Open.
A-State Track and Field SBC Weekly Honors in 2021:
Camryn Newton-Smith (W Field) – Jan. 28
Jermie Walker (M Track) – Jan. 28
Lauren Beauchamp (W Field) – Feb. 4
Carter Shell (M Field) – 2x: Feb. 4, Feb. 18
Pauline Meyer (W Track) – 2x: Feb. 11, Feb. 18
Grace Flowers (W Field) – Feb. 18
Seth Waters (M Track) – Feb. 18
Babette Vandeput (W Field) – April 8
