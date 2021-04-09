A-State senior Babette Vandeput named SBC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Vandeput earned the honor after throwing a career-best 53.75m (176-4.0) to win the women’s discus throw on Saturday at the UAB Spring Invite. The senior improved on her previous best of 51.76m (169-10.0), set at the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in Jonesboro, by nearly two full meters and moved up to third all-time in A-State history in the event.