All Missourians 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MISSOURI (KFVS) - All Missourian who are 16 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday, April 9.
The state has activated Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution plan which includes all residents, 16 and older, regardless of occupation.
Phase 3 is the final phase of Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan.
Some vaccination clinics have already offered the vaccine to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, but Friday is the official day of eligibility.
Residents 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older can receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Governor Mike Parson says this is possible because Missouri is ahead of schedule in its vaccine rollout.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said they are also ready for an influx of vaccines from the federal government.
According to Missouri’s vaccination dashboard, nearly 19 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated with nearly 30 percent beginning the vaccination process.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.