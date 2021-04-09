April 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, April 9. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We kick off Friday with sunshine but clouds will spread across Region 8 throughout the day.
Showers and thunderstorms won’t be too far behind, either.
A couple of storms may produce severe wind and hail, along with an isolated tornado tonight.
The cold front responsible for this unsettled weather should give us a half-inch of rain by Saturday morning.
We’ll salvage most of the weekend with nice and dry conditions.
News Headlines
It’s been a year since a tornado ripped through one Region 8 community.
Investigators need help finding a man after a body was found Thursday in a Region 8 ditch.
Arkansas State University’s student government is taking a stand against the bill that they say limits the rights of transgender minors.
