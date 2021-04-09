Arkansas State women’s bowling advances to NCAA Championship semifinals

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - If women’s bowling was like the Big Dance, well Arkansas State competed in the Elite Eight on Thursday.
The Red Wolves beat North Carolina A&T 2-0 in the Region 3 Championship in Kansas City. Taylor Davis rolled a 235 as A-State picked up a point in the traditional match. The Red Wolves would make it a sweep with a victory in a five-game baker series.
Arkansas State advances to the NCAA Championship semifinals for the first time since 2013. They’re in the double-elimination bracket with McKendree, Nebraska, & Youngstown State. The Red Wolves will face Nebraska Friday at 9:00am, you can watch the matches on NCAA.com. The championship final will air Saturday at 5:30pm Central Time on ESPNU.
