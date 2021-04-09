Cincinnati OL Jakari Robinson commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continues to find D1 players on the recruiting trail.
Cincinnati junior offensive lineman Jakari Robinson announced Thursday that he committed to Arkansas State. Robinson entered the portal in March after playing 3 seasons with the Bearcats.
The Talladega, Alabama native landed on the Rimington Trophy watch list in 2019 and 2020. Robinson lined up at center in 8 games in 2018, 14 games in 2019, and 7 games in the 2020 season. Robinson was on the UC O-line for the 2021 Peach Bowl against Georgia. He would have 2 seasons left of eligibility since 2020 was a free-year because of COVID-19.
Butch Jones continues to comb the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves. Several D1 transfers are working out this spring. That includes former TCU WR Te’Vailance Hunt and former Yale RB Alan Lamar.
Recent Arkansas State Football Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participating in 2021 Spring Practice
OL Jakari Robinson (Cincinnati)
LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)
QB James Blackman (Florida State)
WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *
DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *
DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
