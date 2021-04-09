Cincinnati OL Jakari Robinson commits to Arkansas State

The Talladega, Alabama native landed on the Rimington Trophy watch list in 2019 and 2020. Robinson lined up at center in 8 games in 2018, 14 games in 2019, and 7 games in the 2020 season. Robinson was on the UC O-line for the 2021 Peach Bowl against Georgia. He would have 2 seasons left of eligibility since 2020 was a free-year because of COVID-19.