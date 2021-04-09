Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:07 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:55 a.m., Saturday, April 10, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 331,882 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 260,326 confirmed cases
    • 71,556 probable cases
  • 324,440 recoveries
  • 1,732 active cases
    • 1,156 confirmed active cases
    • 576 probable active cases
  • 5,661 total deaths
    • 4,551 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,150 deaths among probable cases
  • 160 currently hospitalized
    • 60 in ICU
    • 23 on ventilators
  • 3,433,190 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,088,273 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, April 9:

  1. Benton: 30
  2. Washington: 28
  3. Pulaski: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,101 39 2,960 102 20,905
Clay 1,724 2 1,672 50 18,050
Cleburne 1,949 5 1,870 73 22,385
Craighead 13,143 79 12,887 176 119,183
Crittenden 5,913 49 5,766 96 42,159
Cross 1,929 11 1,869 49 16,376
Greene 6,043 42 5,925 75 48,590
Independence 3,731 18 3,592 121 41,427
Jackson 3,210 3 3,168 38 27,049
Lawrence 2,075 7 2,025 43 15,055
Mississippi 5,773 25 5,642 106 40,742
Poinsett 3,122 11 3,035 76 27,299
Randolph 2,069 16 2,006 47 19,984
St. Francis 3,537 31 3,465 41 30,848
Sharp 1,556 8 1,503 45 17,302
Stone 983 0 953 30 12,028
White 7,864 67 7,677 118 53,231
Woodruff 641 9 620 12 8,448

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

April 9 Updates and Stories:

April 8 Updates and Stories:

April 7 Updates and Stories:

April 6 Updates and Stories:

April 5 Updates and Stories:

April 4 Updates and Stories:

April 3 Updates and Stories:

April 2 Updates and Stories:

April 1 Updates and Stories:

March 31 Updates and Stories:

March 30 Updates and Stories:

March 29 Updates and Stories:

March 28 Updates and Stories:

March 27 Updates and Stories:

March 26 Updates and Stories:

March 25 Updates and Stories:

March 23 Updates and Stories:

March 22 Updates and Stories:

March 21 Updates and Stories:

March 20 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.