Drunken inmate crashes ATV, sheriff’s employee arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County employee has been arrested after investigators say he supplied alcohol to an inmate who crashed a sheriff’s office ATV into a razor-wire fence.
The incident happened Friday, April 2, shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, 1510 Pace Road.
According to the preliminary incident report, the 41-year-old 309 inmate suffered serious injuries, including several cuts to his body, head, and arms.
“It appeared that he drove into a chain link razor wire fence at a high rate of speed with the county’s ATV that is used at the jail for ground maintenance,” Sheriff Kevin Bell stated. “From the skid marks, it appeared that he had been cutting donuts and driving fast in the parking area between the impound yard and the jail.”
Due to the severity of his injuries, the inmate was flown to The MED in Memphis for treatment.
Prior to leaving, paramedics told sheriff’s investigators they “noticed an odor of intoxicants” coming from the inmate.
After the helicopter took off, Bell and several other deputies searched the work area and the 309 inmates’ cells.
In the maintenance shop, one of the deputies reportedly found three empty Evan Williams bottles wrapped in an old t-shirt in a Walmart bag in the trash can, Bell said.
“We questioned the other two 309s who were not locked down during the incident,” Bell said. “Both of them had an odor of intoxicants.”
The deputies administered breath alcohol tests on the men. One blew a .009 and the other blew a .076, the report stated. Bell said one of the inmates also tested positive for BUP (buprenorphine, a narcotic).
A search of surveillance video revealed the 309 inmates had left the building earlier in the day on the ATV and were gone for approximately 15 minutes.
“They were let out of the secured area through the sally port by jailers,” Bell stated. “It was also discovered that earlier that day, around mid-morning, Sherman Ballard was at the jail looking for the [injured inmate].”
Ballard is the county and sheriff’s office building maintenance director.
During questioning on Saturday, April 3, the other 309 inmates told Sheriff Bell that Ballard had brought the whiskey and they could have some.
“They were all drinking and had gone to the river on the four-wheeler,” Bell stated. “[The injured inmate] was driving recklessly and scared them, so they got off and walked back.”
Bell then spoke with the injured inmate who returned Saturday from the hospital.
The man told the sheriff that he had gotten the whiskey from Ballard.
During a Mirandized interview, Ballard reportedly told the sheriff he brought the inmate a bottle of Evan Williams whiskey on Friday morning.
On April 5, Bell obtained an arrest warrant for Ballard for furnishing prohibited articles, a Class B felony, and arrested him at the county courthouse.
Bell stated that Court Bailiff John Walker, who was the jailer on duty at the time of the incident, was suspended for three days without pay and demoted the jailer for failing to supervise.
