Heartland plans for next solar eclipse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bob Baer, a specialist at the University of Carbondale, is planning ahead for the next solar eclipse that will take place April 8, 2024.
Although the solar eclipse will not take place for another three years, Baer still wanted to plan out this amazing event not only for the university but for the community as well.
“It does take a long time to plan something like this so you have to plan the venues really far in advance,” said Baer.
Baer said the planning is more extensive compared to 2017.
“With totality lasting just over 4 minutes, that’s about double the amount of darkness that we’ll have next time around,” said Baer.
Baer said in 2024 we’ll be able to see things such as the crescent images of that partial eclipse coming down through the trees.
“All of the major planets will be visible during this next solar eclipse. So you’ll be able to look up with the unaided eye, without a telescope you’ll see Jupiter, mercury, Venus, Saturn, and mars,” said Baer.
In 2017, 15,000 people filled the seats of the stating to watch the Solar Eclipse. Baer says that one of the most exciting things to see is the smiles on others facing while watching the eclipse.
“For 2024 it is probably going to be a little bit different, if we utilize the green areas on campus it’ll be more of a relaxed feel for most people,” said Baer.
