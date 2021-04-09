JHS alum Destiny Salary commits to Ole Miss women’s basketball

OXFORD, Miss. (KAIT) - A former Lady Hurricane has a new destination in the SEC.
Freshman guard Destiny Salary announced Friday that she’s transferring to Ole Miss.
Salary played in 24 games for Tennessee in the 2020-2021 season. The JHS alum had 10 points, 3 assists, & 3 steals in her first college game on November 28th. Salary averaged 12 minutes per game & played in a pair of NCAA Tournament matchups.
Ole Miss was among several schools interested in Salary after a decorated high school career. Destiny was a three-time All-State selection for Jonesboro and played in the 2019 5A state finals. The Rebels are on the rise under Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Ole Miss won 15 games and reached the WNIT finals in the 2020-21 season. One of their victories was an upset over Arkansas in the 2nd round of the SEC Tournament.
Salary has 4 seasons of eligibility remaining.
