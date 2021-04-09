JHS alum Destiny Salary commits to Ole Miss women’s basketball

Ole Miss was among several schools interested in Salary after a decorated high school career. Destiny was a three-time All-State selection for Jonesboro and played in the 2019 5A state finals. The Rebels are on the rise under Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Ole Miss won 15 games and reached the WNIT finals in the 2020-21 season. One of their victories was an upset over Arkansas in the 2nd round of the SEC Tournament.