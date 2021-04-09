Paragould man arrested in child porn case

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $250,000 bond was set Friday for a Paragould man who reportedly used social media to view child exploitation videos.

Nicholas Wayne Hamilton, 33, of Paragould was arrested Friday on suspicion of distribute, possess, viewing sexual conduct involving a child after Jonesboro police received word from the FBI.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that Hamilton used the account name “ijustlovekillin’ on a messenger service to view the videos.

The videos, according to the affidavit, showed young children, possibly as young as three and four years old, engaged in sex with adults.

If found guilty, Hamilton faces three to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hamilton will be arraigned May 28 in circuit court.

