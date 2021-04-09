Storms move into Region 8, bringing hail and lightning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system on Friday brought reports of hail and lightning throughout Region 8, with reports of thunderstorm warnings in the region.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Clay and Greene counties until 5 p.m. Friday.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Ripley County until 5 p.m. Friday.
There was also a report of a house possibly being struck by lightning in the Harrisburg area, according to the National Weather Service.
Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble said nearly half of Harrisburg was without power due to the weather.
Pea and dime-sized hail was reported in the Thayer area, according to the NWS, while quarter-size hail was reported in Trumann.
The National Weather Service also reported wind damage in the Mammoth Spring area.
Marble-sized hail, possibly an inch and a half in diameter, was also reported in the Paragould area.
