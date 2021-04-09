Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures with Hwy. 49/49B improvements

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who travel Highways 49 and 49B should expect a few traffic delays in the coming weeks.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction work to improve the highway will force temporary lane closures.
Beginning Monday, April 12, crews will reduce traffic to one lane on Highway 49B between the Hwy. 49 interchange on the south side of Brookland, extending 1.7 miles north.
The closures will occur on weekdays only between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
According to ArDOT, the work should last approximately one week, weather permitting.
Once that section is completed, ArDOT crews will alternate closing single lanes on Hwy. 49 between Pine Log Road (County Road 762) and Clinton School Road (County Road 701).
Again, these closures will occur only on weekdays and last until the project is complete, which ArDOT estimates will take five weeks.
The work is part of a $2.5 million project awarded to Atlas Asphalt to resurface 5.2 miles of Hwy. 49 and 1.7 miles of Hwy. 49B.
