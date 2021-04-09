Two arrested after body found in Poinsett County, authorities search for third suspect

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people have been arrested as Poinsett County authorities search for a third suspect in connection with a body found Thursday evening near Weiner.
According to a media release from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Scott Mosley, 45, of Harrisburg and Gerald Eugene Hutchens, 55, of Weiner were arrested on suspicion of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the case.
Poinsett County authorities said the Cross County Sheriff’s Office received information March 31 about a man being missing from the Cherry Valley area.
“After an investigation was conducted, it was discovered that an incident occurred in Poinsett County that involved the person who was reported missing in Cross County,” the media release noted.
Cross County authorities then contacted Poinsett County officials about the case.
A search warrant was served at a residence outside of Weiner April 6. Soon after, Poinsett County, Cross County, Jackson County and Craighead County deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began looking for the missing person.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that the agencies provided key support, including boats, four-wheelers and a drone in the search for the missing person.
The body was found around 6 p.m. Thursday in a ditch north of Weiner, officials said.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
Officials are also searching for Buddy Cantrell, 30, of Harrisburg in the case.
An arrest warrant for abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and felony theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 has been issued for Cantrell.
Authorities are asking people not to approach Cantrell.
If you see him, you can call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116 or your local law enforcement agency.
