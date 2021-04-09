VA Medical Center offers vaccines to all veterans, spouses, caregivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced they are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for all veteran patients, veterans who are not VA patients, spouses of veterans and caregivers of veterans.
Those meeting this criteria and wanting to receive a vaccine are advised to enter their information online here and the VA will schedule their vaccination.
Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can also contact the VA at 573-686-4151 and selecting option 2, but the VA said the online sign-up option is faster and easier.
The additional vaccine availability is in accordance with the SAVE LIVES Act passed by Congress on March 24.
