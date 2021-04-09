Woman fatally injured in farm equipment collision

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Corning woman died of injuries she sustained earlier this week when her vehicle collided with a piece of farm equipment.
The crash happened at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, on State Highway 135 near Highway 90 in rural Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report.
Linda Johnson, 77, was northbound when her 2018 Honda struck the right rear corner of a land roller attached to a northbound 2008 John Deere tractor.
Johnson’s vehicle then veered off to the right and came to a rest in the ditch.
She was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she later died.
According to the report, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
