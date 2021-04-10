Arkansas reports 178 new virus cases, prison visits expand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 178 new coronavirus cases and the state’s prison system is expanding its in-person visitation at six more facilities.
The Department of Health on Friday said the state’s virus cases since the pandemic began now totals 331,882.
The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 25 to 1,732.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths dropped by one after one was reclassified as not related to the virus and no additional deaths were reported.
Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths now total 5,661. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 160.
