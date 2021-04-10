Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in series opener

After taking an early lead in the series opener at Louisiana, the Arkansas State baseball team could not hold off the Ragin’ Cajuns, dropping a 10-3 decision night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field/Russo Park.
The Red Wolves (8-15, 3-4 SBC) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against the Ragin’ Cajuns (19-11, 6-1), who tallied 12 hits – 11 of them singles. Ten of Louisiana’s 12 hits came from the 5-9 batters in the order.
Drew Tipton and Tyler Duncan led A-State with a pair of hits on the night. On the mound, Brandon Hudson pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Tyler Jeans and Will Gilmer each tossed 1.2 innings of relief before giving way to Josh Albat, who closed out the contest with a shutout inning of work with three strikeouts. Jeans took the loss for the Red Wolves.
Spencer Arrighetti drew the start for Louisiana and pitched 6.0 innings to earn the win. He allowed a season-high three runs on seven hits, striking out seven. Brandon Talley pitched the final three frames to earn the save. Five Cajuns tallied two hits apiece, while Brandon Borgogno drove in five runs.
A-State touched Arrighetti for two runs in the third on an RBI double by Liam Hicks and a run-scoring single by Ben Klutts to take an early 2-0 lead.
Louisiana responded in the fourth with three runs on a pair of RBI singles and a bases-loaded hit batsman. Hudson was lifted for Jeans after the hit batter, with Jeans ending the scoring threat with no further damage. The Ragin’ Cajuns led 3-2 after four innings.
The Ragin’ Cajuns added two more in the fifth on a two-run single by Borgogno to make it 5-3. Three more runs scored in the sixth, first on a bases-loaded walk then a fielder’s choice allowed two runs to cross, giving Louisiana an 8-3 lead through six.
In the seventh, a two-run homer by Bobby Lada just barely left the yard, bouncing back into the field of play, driving in pinch-runner CJ Willis to make it 10-3.
NEXT UP
A-State returns to action Saturday for game two of the series at Louisiana, looking to even the series. First pitch at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field/Russo Park is slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ with the radio broadcast on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.