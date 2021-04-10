Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in series opener

Drew Tipton and Tyler Duncan led A-State with a pair of hits on the night. On the mound, Brandon Hudson pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Tyler Jeans and Will Gilmer each tossed 1.2 innings of relief before giving way to Josh Albat, who closed out the contest with a shutout inning of work with three strikeouts. Jeans took the loss for the Red Wolves.