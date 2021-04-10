Arkansas State women’s bowling set to play McKendree in NCAA Championship semifinal

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get the match tomorrow and we’d like to be the ones to advance to the championship match, but I’m really proud of the way we battled back today,” said A-State head coach Justin Kostick. “In the Youngstown State match, the left lane (25) hooked way more than any lane we’ve seen since we’ve been here, and the right lane (26) had more hang. We moved over considerably to the right on the right lane and in the left lane we played further in and as the match moved along, the right lane got better and we end up winning the match over there.”