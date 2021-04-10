Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 3:45 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:35 p.m., Saturday, April 10, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 332,053 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 260,450 confirmed cases
    • 71,603 probable cases
  • 324,582 recoveries
  • 1,729 active cases
    • 1,187 confirmed active cases
    • 574 probable active cases
  • 5,661 total deaths
    • 4,551 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,150 deaths among probable cases
  • 163 currently hospitalized
    • 55 in ICU
    • 20 on ventilators
  • 3,437,770 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,092,677 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, April 9:

  1. Benton: 30
  2. Washington: 28
  3. Pulaski: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,101 39 2,962 102 20,972
Clay 1,726 3 1,673 50 18,088
Cleburne 1,950 6 1,870 73 22,409
Craighead 13,147 78 12,892 176 119,431
Crittenden 5,915 50 5,767 96 42,225
Cross 1,931 13 1,869 49 16,390
Greene 6,043 39 5,928 75 48,652
Independence 3,730 15 3,594 121 41,449
Jackson 3,210 3 3,168 38 27,057
Lawrence 2,075 6 2,026 43 15,075
Mississippi 5,776 27 5,643 106 40,777
Poinsett 3,122 10 3,036 76 27,338
Randolph 2,071 17 2,007 47 20,012
St. Francis 3,543 28 3,474 41 30,886
Sharp 1,558 9 1,504 45 17,323
Stone 983 0 953 30 12,047
White 7,867 67 7,680 118 53,269
Woodruff 641 9 620 12 8,458

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

