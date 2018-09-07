Entering a Quiet Stretch of Weather

The wind dies down overnight, with breezy conditions expected on Sunday. Clouds may linger in spots overnight before a sunny end to the weekend. The weather looks to stay quiet for much of the upcoming week. Clouds move in at times, but only a few sprinkles expected Monday and Wednesday. Showers may pick up as we head into next weekend. Rainfall amounts look very low. Highs in the 70s linger through Monday before slightly cooler air moves in. Highs in the 60s look possible for much of the upcoming week. No severe weather or high-impact weather is expected this week. We’ll let you know if that changes.