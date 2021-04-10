Food box serves as blessing to Piggott community

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Set up in the heart of downtown Piggott is a community food box.
Complete with a chalkboard message and a standup refrigerator donated by a neighbor, the box hopes to serve as a blessing to the community.
Organizer Noah Gregory says this is the third iteration of the food box he’s done. He made the first two with his own hands.
“It was probably a little shorter than me,” he laughed.
Gregory says the idea for the box stemmed from a community service project for his company, PlayGlow, located on Court Street, with the hopes of the community donating consistently for those in need.
So far, he says he’s blown away by the support he’s received from the community.
“When we brought it out two days ago, we only had — we used what we had from the old food box — and it filled like two and a half shelves I think,” he said. “Now, it’s just completely full.”
Gregory says he saw some success with the first two boxes, but never like this before.
He hopes the community will continue to consistently donate what they can as they continue to help those in need.
“Take as you need and give what you can, if you’re from the Piggott area or beyond,” Gregory said. “As long as it helps one person in the town, I feel like that’s a success.”
