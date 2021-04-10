Miracle League finally has opening game after postponed season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After waiting one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miracle League of Jonesboro had their season opener Saturday.
Several parents and children came out to play ball.
Coordinator Lauren Ballard says the pandemic has been rough on kids. She says they are excited to finally give all kids an opportunity to have some much-needed fun.
“Miracle League offers a place where they can be themselves. Play on a field that doesn’t have any restrictions for them, especially if they’re in a wheelchair, walker or if they have something they have to pull around like oxygen anything like that,” said Ballard.
Ballard says it’s a very important day. It lets kids of all abilities play sports who may not have the opportunity elsewhere.
“All of the kids that play with Miracle League here in Jonesboro, they are usually not able to play on a team at Joe Mack or Southside,” said Ballard.
Miracle League has several games planned until May 22. To find out more on how your child can get involved, click here.
