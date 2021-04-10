One dead, two injured in Sharp Co. crash

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was killed and two others were injured Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Sharp County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Brian Day, 67, of Jonesboro was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor on North Main Street in Cave City around 9 p.m. Friday when the crash happened.
ASP said the Endeavor crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Toyota Corolla, going south.
A passenger in the Endeavor and a passenger in the Corolla was taken to UAMS in Little Rock due to their injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
