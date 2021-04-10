Three taken to hospital after crash in Jonesboro; police find mushrooms, LSD, marijuana and Xanax in vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition, Friday after a crash in Jonesboro, with police saying they found mushrooms, LSD, marijuana and Xanax in the vehicle.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers went to Nettleton Avenue and Airport Road around 4:40 p.m. Friday about the crash.
A black Chevrolet Equinox was going west when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a utility pole.
Police found 708 grams of mushrooms, 81 Xanax pills, 45 doses of LSD and 21 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle, the post noted.
Police believe the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run crash at Red Wolf and Stallings earlier on Friday and is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street on Friday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.