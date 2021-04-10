Winners announced in Jason Aldean Gator Giveaway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event Friday allowed two people to have the choice between winning Jason Aldean’s Gator or a John Deere mower, plus helped to donate over $250,000 to area food banks.
The Jason Aldean Gator Giveaway brought in $250,500 for the Arkansas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
The food banks partnered with Greenway Equipment to help raise money for the group’s backpack programs.
The winners were Kenny Fowler of Newport and Charlotte Doss of Wynne.
