A-State rugby drops home match to Life

Things started rough early when Life scored a try just five minutes into play. The conversion was good to give the Running Eagles the quick 7-0 lead. A penalty kick four minutes later by Aidan Ridgway of Johannesburg, South Africa, put the Red Wolves on the board with Life still leading, 7-3. Another successful try by Life was followed by the try by Keelan Watkins, also from Johannesburg, to help pull the home team to within one, 14-13 at the half.