Arkansas storms over Alabama 4-0

Storms (6-0) was electric inside the circle and had complete control of the Alabama lineup. She fanned a season-high 10 hitters, the most times the Crimson Tide have struck out this year. Both hits Storms allowed were singles and Alabama only put two runners on in the same inning in the seventh on a hit by pitch and an error. Lexi Kilfoyl (11-3) went 5.0 innings surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.