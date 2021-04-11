Cajuns shut out Red Wolves 9-0

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LAFAYETTE, La. (4/10/21) – Louisiana’s Connor Cooke tossed a complete game two-hit shutout on Saturday afternoon at M.L. Tigue Moore Field, as the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 9-0 decision to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (20-11, 7-1 SBC) held the Red Wolves (8-16, 3-5) hitless through the first 6 1/3 innings to clinch the series, as A-State picked up a Ben Klutts single in the seventh and a stand-up triple in the eighth by Blake McCutchen.
Cooke allowed just four base runners – two hits and a pair of hit batters, striking out 12 in the effort. The Ragin’ Cajuns tallied nine hits by nine different hitters. Jonathan Brandon scored a pair of runs while Connor Kimple drove in two runs and pinch-hitter CJ Willis plated three on a pinch-hit homer in the eighth.
A-State starter Will Nash took the loss, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing three runs on four hits. Jake Algee tossed 4.0 innings of relief, allowing a pair of runs on three hits. Bryce Bartlett pitched 0.2 innings before giving way to Jaden Woolbright, who finished out the final 1.1 innings.
The Ragin’ Cajuns plated three in the second on a bases-loaded wild pitch then a bases-clearing, two-run double by Kimple. A pair of solo homers to left by Tyler Robertson and Brett Borgogno in the fifth and sixth then made it 5-0 after six.
Klutts ripped a single through the left side of the infield to end the no-hitter in the seventh, but Cooke would work around him to end the inning. In the bottom of the frame, an RBI single by Brennan Breaux made it 6-0.
In the eighth, Willis came off the bench and belted the first pitch he saw off the scoreboard in left-center field, driving in three runs to make it 9-0 Cajuns.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to salvage the final game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday. First pitch versus the Cajuns at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field/Russo Park is slated for 4 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket.
