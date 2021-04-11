City teams up with radio station to honor volunteers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Most nonprofits cannot function without their volunteers. That’s why the City of Jonesboro and radio station KLEK say they’re teaming up to honor those who selflessly give back for an entire week.
During the week of April 18-24, KLEK will spotlight members of the community making a difference during their morning show Community Conversations.
Show host Qubilah Jones says this is a small way to show appreciation for those who keep the city going.
Jones says she is a long-time volunteer, and through her years of giving back, she learned that an economy and city could not function without volunteers.
“I wanted to shine a light on volunteers because oftentimes they go unnoticed, unrecognized, unappreciated, and I just want people to see those unseen heroes,” said Jones.
Jones says there are several simple ways you can make a change in your community.
“It’s not just about the money. It’s about word of mouth; It’s about showing your support by sharing that nonprofit story, getting involved on their board of directors, showing up at their events, helping out, getting to know the community or the population they serve,” said Jones.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver will also share his message on why it’s important to give back.
You can show your appreciation by posting on social media. Post a picture of someone making a difference and use the hashtags #volunteersmatterJB and #whyivolunteerJB.
Jones says other ways to invest in your community include making donations or give products to places like food banks.
