Hate crimes, teacher salaries, Gabo’s Law on agenda this week at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawmakers head back to the Capitol Monday with several major issues on the agenda, including a major House vote on a hate crimes-related bill.
The Senate voted 22-7, with five voting present, Wednesday to approve the bill, sending it to the House.
On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved the bill by voice vote. Committee chairman Rep. Carol Dalby (R-Texarkana) called for the yeas and nays on the bill, which, according to the video feed of the meeting, sounded as if the no’s had prevailed.
Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro), who serves as vice-chairman, rose his hand to get Dalby’s attention and to call for a roll call vote. However, Dalby told lawmakers that the yes vote on the bill had prevailed and that the meeting was adjourned.
Since then, House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questioned the committee vote.
Rep. Smith said he plans to ask to send the bill back to the committee for a roll call vote or speak against the bill Monday. Smith said Sunday that he contacted House leadership this weekend, telling them he believed the committee vote Thursday was bad precedent for a chair of the committee.
Smith said he has spoken to other lawmakers since the committee vote. He said most lawmakers, as a rule, can accept if there is a close committee vote, especially if the issue and vote are fairly presented.
However, committees almost always have a roll call and that anything else “just looks shady,” Smith said.
House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough (D-Little Rock) told content partner Talk Business & Politics Sunday that she believes there should be transparency on the issue.
“Would I like for there to have been a roll call? Sure. Because that’s what the people that I’m hearing from want. They want things to be transparent and they want to know what happened,” McCullough said. “I just know the people that I’m hearing from would like to have known what the vote was for sure.”
The bill needs 51 votes to pass the House.
The Senate is expected to take up two bills Monday, one dealing with Gabo’s Law and a second bill with the Arkansas State Medical Board.
HB1152, also known as Gabo’s Law, was approved in March by the state House. It would provide emergency medical care for injured police dogs and is named in honor of Gabo, a Jonesboro Police Department K-9 that was shot five times at point-blank range in 2018.
Gabo survived the shooting but died in 2020 due to an illness linked to the injuries.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould).
SB570 also heads to the Senate Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro), would expire the terms of the current membership of the Arkansas State Medical Board as of Dec. 31, 2021, and amend the membership of the board.
Under the bill, the Governor, House Speaker and Senate President Pro Tempore would make appointments to the board.
There are also several education bills on the agenda this week.
The bills would increase the statewide target average annual salary for teachers to $51,822, effective for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, plus also create a teacher salary equalization fund to raise salaries in the state.
Both bills received overwhelming approval in the state Legislature.
Also, the Senate Education Committee will take up a bill that would allow college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.
HB1671, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado), will go before the committee Monday morning.
A bill that would increase the income tax deduction for teacher’s classroom expenses also heads to committee this week.
HB1157, sponsored by Rep. David Tollett (R-Lexa), would increase the deduction for a teacher’s qualified classroom investment expense to $500 if filing as a single person and $1,000 for taxpayers who are married filing jointly if each taxpayer is a teacher.
The House and Senate also plan to honor area high school sports teams for their work in winning state titles.