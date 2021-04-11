Police search for suspects in gas station burglary

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a Hardy gas station early Sunday and ran away with insert trays from a cash register, along with cash.
According to Hardy Assistant Police Chief Scott Rose, officers went to the Valero gas station on East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about the break-in.
A surveillance video showed the suspects breaking the glass at the front door, going inside and heading to the cash register. Rose said authorities believe the pair left on foot.
Police have no information on a getaway vehicle, but believe the pair may have gotten a ride.
The pair left with an undisclosed amount of money, Rose said.
Hardy officers arrived at the store within five minutes and were assisted by Cherokee Village police.
Anyone with information on the case can call Hardy police at 870-856-2136 or the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office at 870-994-2211.
