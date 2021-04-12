April 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A series of cold fronts this upcoming week will do more for temperatures than rainfall.
In fact, daily highs will be on the downward trend out of the mid-70s today into the low 60s for the remainder of the week.
After a sunny and dry Monday, clouds and scattered showers arrive overnight into Tuesday morning.
Another brief shot at showers arrives early Wednesday. Between these two systems, we’ll stay under a half-inch of rainfall.
News Headlines
A Region 8 woman can thank a group of “angels” for saving her stuck kitty from certain death.
The City of Jonesboro is teaming up with a local radio station to shine a spotlight on those who volunteer their time and effort for the community.
A shortage of doctors throughout the Arkansas Delta is putting a strain on local clinics, including one where the primary physician sees hundreds of patients a week.
