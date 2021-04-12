April 12: What you need to know

Bryan's Monday forecast, April 12
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 12, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A series of cold fronts this upcoming week will do more for temperatures than rainfall.

In fact, daily highs will be on the downward trend out of the mid-70s today into the low 60s for the remainder of the week.

After a sunny and dry Monday, clouds and scattered showers arrive overnight into Tuesday morning.

Another brief shot at showers arrives early Wednesday. Between these two systems, we’ll stay under a half-inch of rainfall.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Doctor shortage puts strain on local practice

A Region 8 woman can thank a group of “angels” for saving her stuck kitty from certain death.

The City of Jonesboro is teaming up with a local radio station to shine a spotlight on those who volunteer their time and effort for the community.

A shortage of doctors throughout the Arkansas Delta is putting a strain on local clinics, including one where the primary physician sees hundreds of patients a week.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.