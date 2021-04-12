Arkansas State guard Jada Stinson enters the transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The leading scorer for Arkansas State women’s basketball in the 2020-21 season is exploring her options.
Jada Stinson announced Monday morning that she’s entering the transfer portal. She averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. Along with leading the team in scoring, Stinson led the squad with 68 assists and 33 steals.
Stinson had a successful spring in international hoops. She earned All-Tournament team honors as Puerto Rico won the Centrobasket Women’s Championship. She averaged 14 points per game in 4 victories in the competition. Stinson dropped 25 points on March 25th against the Dominican Republic. Stinson has a chance to make the Puerto Rico Olympic Team, she’ll compete in tryouts in May & June.
