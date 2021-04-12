CVS to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Jonesboro, Paragould

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - CVS Health announced Monday it will begin providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 locations in Arkansas, including Jonesboro and Paragould.
According to an April 12 news release, the stores will begin offering the vaccinations on Wednesday, April 14.
They will begin booking appointments on Tuesday, April 13. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, CVS stated.
There is no cost for the vaccine to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.
CVS will provide vaccines at its locations in the following communities:
- Bella Vista
- Bryant
- Conway
- Fayetteville
- Fort Smith
- Hot Springs
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock
- North Little Rock
- Paragould
- Rogers
- Sherwood
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.